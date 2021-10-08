Tanglu, Hyperbola decommissioning

Update: Maintenance was completed during Friday's downtime. No service interruptions expected today. Tanglu and Hyperbola mirrors have been decommissioned.
We are planning to take the mirrors server down for disk array migration from 10am-6pm this Saturday. HTTP, HTTPS, FTP, and Rsync will be unavailable during the maintenance window. The server may come up before 6pm, but please expect degraded performance and/or service interruption throughout the maintenance window.
We are planning to decommission tanglu and tanglu-releases as the project has been defunct for over 2 years. We strongly recommend against the continued use of Tanglu, but if you are still using Tanglu, please change your source.list to another archive mirror. As of Oct 7, 2021, http://ftp-stud.fht-esslingen.de/Mirrors/archive.tanglu.org/tanglu/ is available.
We are also planning to decommission Hyperbola. Our Hyperbola mirror has been out of date for quite a while now (almost 3 years!), but please change your configuration accordingly if you are using Hyperbola and still have us as an entry.
We apologize for the inconvenience.
OCF staff