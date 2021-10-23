centos-debuginfo mirror decommissioning

For years, we have been mirroring the centos-debuginfo project, which hosts the *-debuginfo packages for CentOS. However, our centos-debuginfo mirror is an unofficial one, and is not listed on the CentOS website.
Our traffic statistics show that the mirror has no to negligible actual usage, with tens to hundreds of megabytes of data transferred daily (almost entirely by bots).
The project currently occupies 2.7 TiB of disk space, which is the highest of all the projects we mirror, and yet no user is actually using it. As a result, we will decommission the centos-debuginfo mirror on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at around 1200 PDT. The project will continue to be synced in the meantime.
If you are currently using our centos-debuginfo mirror, or if you have any concerns or questions, please email us as soon as possible at help@ocf.berkeley.edu.
We expect to have 3 TiB of usable disk space on the mirrors server following the removal of centos-debuginfo, so if you have any suggestions for open source projects to mirror, please also email us at help@ocf.berkeley.edu :) We are currently discussing adding ubuntu-ports.
rjz
OCF Staff