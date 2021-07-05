(Ongoing) Intermittent service outages during summer break

The OCF is currently aware of intermittent service outages during the summer break to our OCF website, web hosting services, mailing services, mirrors, and internal infrastructure. Volunteer staffers have begun an investigation of the issue and are planning to resolve it in the coming weeks. Please expect delays in this process due to the limited number of staff available in the summer and other factors beyond our control. We will update this post once we have more information on the situation.
If you are a user or represent a group that has been adversely impacted by a recent OCF service outage, please do not hesitate to contact help@ocf.berkeley.edu so we can investigate further.