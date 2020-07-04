RSO Group account creation/password reset broken due to expired signatory status

As of today, RSO signatory status for the previous school year has expired. This means if you were a signatory previously, you will no longer be able to create a new OCF group account for it or reset the password to an existing one using the web interface.
We encourage you to re-register your RSO and add signatories as soon as possible, and are evaluating options depending on how long it takes for signatory status to be reinstated in CalLink especially with the turbulent current state of affairs. Most likely, we'll be forced to suspend account creation until we can verify your status as a signatory. If you need help resetting a password to an existing OCF group account contact help@ocf.berkeley.edu.