Moderate Service Outage

The OCF is currently investigating a service outage that has disrupted various services such as our main website (ocfweb), ircbot, Keycloak, and more. All other services, such as web hosting and mirrors, should be functioning as normal.
We will update this post once we have more information on the situation.
Update 01:03 PM: Updated the scope of the outage to include ocfweb.
Update 01:21 PM: The issue has been traced back to internal DNS issues and has now been resolved. We will continue to monitor our services for issues.