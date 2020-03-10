Extended Lab Closure

The OCF will be closed until further notice in the interest of public health.
Due to the large amount of traffic OCF gets during our opening hours, we have decided it would be best to close the lab to prevent possible spread of the coronavirus.
We apologize for any inconvenience that this may cause, and if you are in urgent need of technology resources or printing, the following places provide computers and printers for use:
- Unit 1, 2, and 3 Academic Center
- Foothill Academic Center
- Clark Kerr Academic Center
- Moffitt Library
- Doe Library
- Jean Gray Hargrove Music Library
- Art History/Classics Library
- Environmental Design Library
- Physics Library
- and more
OCF services besides the physical lab space, including webhosting and mail, are expected to remain available throughout the closure.
We will constantly evaluate the situation and reopen when it improves.
Thanks for Flying OCF!
- The OCF Staff